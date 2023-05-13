Saturday, May 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Transparent PFF elections to kick off in days: NC Chairman

Transparent PFF elections to kick off in days: NC Chairman
OUR STAFF REPORT
May 13, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Haroon Malik, the Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), expressed his strong desire for fair and transparent elections in Pakistan, ensuring adherence to the PFF statutes. Following persistent efforts by the NC, the elections process is set to commence within a matter of days.

Haroon Malik, in a statement issued here on Friday, emphasized the impartiality of the Normalisation Committee, stating, “We have no favorites. We want free and fair elections to witness the genuine selection of a body that will effectively oversee the PFF affairs.” Furthermore, he revealed that the FIFA team is currently analyzing club data through the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) platform which will also lead to fair and transparent elections of the national football body.

Reflecting on the challenging journey of the NC, Haroon Malik emphasized keeping the country’s law and order situation in view and also acknowledged the numerous crises and controversies, including ongoing court cases that have plagued the committee since July 2022. However, he expressed gratitude for FIFA’s unwavering support, as they have pledged their full backing to the NC’s pursuit of holding elections and stressed the utmost importance of upholding the Constitution.

PTI welcomes court decision on Imran arrest

Additionally, the NC Chairman, Haroon Malik, assured that comprehensive support is being extended to the clubs to meet all statutory requirements, ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023