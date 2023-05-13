Saturday, May 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed after truck overturns

Staff Reporter
May 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH    -     A truck car­rying a wedding party overturned on Seet­pur Road, Alipur tehsil on Friday and killed two people including a woman, and injured 32 others. According to Rescue 1122, the mishap occurred due to the overspeeding of the vehicle. The passen­gers were returning to Alipur after attending a wedding ceremony in Seetpur. The identity of the deceased, includ­ing a woman and her 13-year-old son, could not be ascertained by the rescuers till the fil­ing of this report. As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Nasir Dogar and the DSP reached the spot to supervise the relief operation. The bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Alipur while the injured were treated on the spot.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1683871103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023