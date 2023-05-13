Two killed after truck overturns

MUZAFFARGARH - A truck car­rying a wedding party overturned on Seet­pur Road, Alipur tehsil on Friday and killed two people including a woman, and injured 32 others. According to Rescue 1122, the mishap occurred due to the overspeeding of the vehicle. The passen­gers were returning to Alipur after attending a wedding ceremony in Seetpur. The identity of the deceased, includ­ing a woman and her 13-year-old son, could not be ascertained by the rescuers till the fil­ing of this report. As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Nasir Dogar and the DSP reached the spot to supervise the relief operation. The bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Alipur while the injured were treated on the spot.