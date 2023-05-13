Two soldiers martyred, 3 injured in terrorist attack on FC Camp in Balochistan

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army said Friday that an operation is un­derway against miscreants in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in the early hours of morning, a group of terrorists at­tacked an FC Camp in Muslim Bagh area in North­ern Balochistan.

Currently, the operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex.

“So far two terrorists were sent to hell by the se­curity forces who continue to maintain pressure on the terrorists; heavy exchange of fire is under­way,” the ISPR said. In the process of clearance op­eration, two soldiers embraced Shahadat while another three are injured.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist at­tack on the Frontier Corps (FC) Camp in the Mus­lim Bagh area in northern Balochistan.

The minister, in a statement, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two sol­diers of security forces while retaliating against the attack. The brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, he said, had sent the coward terrorists to hell. He said, “The security forces are fighting against the menace of terrorism with utmost bravery and de­termination for the protection of the homeland.”

The armed forces were fully determined to elim­inate the scourge of terrorism from the country, he added. The minister prayed for the speedy re­covery of the injured security personnel and ex­pressed sympathy with the families of the martyrs.