Unresolvable Crisis

While the Islamabad High Court has agreed to grant Mr Imran Khan two weeks bail in the Al Qadir Trust case, this ongoing political and legal crisis is unlikely to subside as recent developments have resulted in all the political stakeholders adopting maximalist positions. It is hard to map a way out of this deepening crisis at the moment, because what the country needs is dialogue and compromise in the greater interests of the nation, and given the bad blood and focus on securing political futures, it is unlikely that any of our leaders are willing to do that.

Now that the court has accepted Mr Khan’s bail plea, his lawyers and the NAB prosecutor general have been asked to be prepared at the next hearing where it will be decided whether the bail should be cancelled or extended. The hope is that this development will allow the situation on the streets to calm down a bit, even though protests are likely to continue in the coming days. However, Mr Khan should remember that this legal saga is far from over. While the manner of his arrest was problematic, he must be ready to face the charges brought against him without any further confrontation. Trials and arrests have been a constant in our political history, and it is something that many other leaders have faced. Therefore, there should be no expectation of any special treatment on part of the party officials and its supporters as due process must be followed.

On the other hand, the politico-legal crisis has only further deepened following the Supreme Court’s intervention on Thursday and the subsequent release of Mr Khan. The fact that the PDM government is openly calling out the highest court for double standards does bode well.

The solution can be straightforward if there is the will to put aside parochial interests. What we need is dialogue and flexibility to ensure that this crisis can be addressed, and we can work towards conducting elections in the most fair and swift manner possible. Given the stiff postures and rhetoric on display however, no compromise seems likely and none of the institutions or leaders appear to have a roadmap for resolving this crisis. Until personal interests reign supreme, this crisis will only continue to grow and hold the country hostage.