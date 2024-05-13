22-member Pak taekwondo contingent reaches Vietnam

LAHORE - A 22-member Pakistani contingent of Kyurogi and Poomsae players and officials has reached Vietnam to participate in the Asian Taekwondo Championship to be played from May 14 to 17 in Da Nang, Vietnam. Amir Hamzah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adil Hussain, Mudassar Hussain, Mohammad Mumtaz, Naila, Aqdasullah, Zaina Shiraz and Usman Syal are included in the Poomsae event to be played from May 14 & 15. Syed Sadaqat Hussain is the manager while Master Seongoh Choi will be the coach.

On the other hand, Shahzeb Khan, Hamza Saeed, Ikhtshamul Haq, Abu Bakar Siddique, Maleeha Ali and Manisha Ali are part of the national team for the Kyorugi event from May 16 to 17. Master Yusuf Karami is the head coach while Najia Rasool is the coach, Faisal Nadeem Butt is the trainer and Arif Mahmood is the physio.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed Janjua, CEO Omar Saeed, and Secretary Murtaza Bangash will be with the official team.The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports Board has provided their full support for the training camp, NOCs and financial assistance for the national taekwondo team for the Asian Taekwondo Championship. PTF President Col (R) Waseem Ahmed and CEO Omar Saeed along with Secretary Murtaza Bangash will attend the General Council of Asia meeting on May 13 where they will submit a bid to host the 7th Asian Open Taekwondo Championship in Islamabad in February 2025.

Regarding the preparations of the national team for the event, the PTF President said that the players have received extensive training under the supervision of foreign and national coaches. “I expect good results from the players in Poomsae and Kyorugi. This year, our team will also participate in the Indoor Martial Arts Games scheduled in October 2024 in Thailand,” he concluded.