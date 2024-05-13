Monday, May 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Abdul Qayyum demands resignation of AJK PM as AAC protest enters third day

Abdul Qayyum demands resignation of AJK PM as AAC protest enters third day
Web Desk
2:03 AM | May 13, 2024
National

Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi demanded the resignation from AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the former prime minister said that these are the effects of regime change operation executed in AJK a year ago.

“The incumbent AJK prime minister is a puppet. The killing of a police inspector during the protest demonstrations must be probed thoroughly,” Niazi said.

The clashes erupted across the valley on Saturday as enraged protesters opened fire and pelted stones at law enforcers, killing a policeman and wounding 28 others.

The former prime minister said that his government used to give relief to the masses but the incumbent failed to do so.

A protest movement was launched around nine months ago against inflation but the government didn’t provide any relief, he added.

“This government was installed in a hurry by forming a forward bloc and therefore it failed miserably. The situation demands fresh elections as early as possible,” he said.

Alvi comes down hard on coalition governing country based on Form 47

Earlier, the Rangers were deployed on Kohala road to control the situation as the protest of Awami Action Committee against inflation entered in third day.

The internet service was also partially suspended to stop protesters from reaching the capital.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has also taken notice of the deteriorating law and order situation in AJK and convened a meeting over the issue today.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1715497357.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024