Monday, May 13, 2024
AFC, PFF high-ups sign document to strengthen Pakistan football

Our Staff Reporter
May 13, 2024
LAHORE  -  Mr. Sonam Jigmi, Senior Manager of the South Asia Unit of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Mr. Haroon Malik, Chairman Normalisation Committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), have signed a mutually agreed upon document.  The document outlined a comprehensive strategy for the assessment, action plan and monitoring of Pakistan football’s future trajectory. Lazarus Johnson, Head of AFC’s Strategic Planning and Advisory Unit, Member PFF NC Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Director Operations Muhammad Assaam Sany were also present on the occasion.   

Chairman Haroon Malik provided a detailed briefing on significant events and initiatives to the visiting dignitaries, showcasing Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its football landscape. The collaborative effort between the AFC and the PFF is aimed at unlocking the vast potential of Pakistani football. The agreement marks a significant step forward in the collective mission to position Pakistan as a formidable force in the global football community.

