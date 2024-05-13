After Imran’s Failed Coup

The current political crisis started after the autumn of 2021 when Imran Khan, brought into power through the political engineering of the 2018 elections with the help of the infamous judges and the previous leadership of the establishment, started to act in an erratic and arrogant way and planned to scrap the parliamentary democracy of Pakistan.

Imran Khan tried to retain Gen Faiz Hameed as the DG ISI after his tenure and even gave crazy ideas to Gen Bajwa, like declaring ISI as a corps. His rift with the establishment led by Gen Bajwa and his clear refusal to carry Imran’s burden and continue political management for him, led the foundation of his fall. The politically savvy politician of the PDM saw the opportunity and his arrogance played the role of the catalyst for ending his government on April 10. Still, Imran was able to drag it for a month while the vote of no confidence was moved against him on March 8.

Imran Khan, instead of reconciling with the ground realities overestimated his popularity in the urban middle class, civil bureaucracy, and the establishment, he himself was a product of. Imran created a new cocktail narrative blending anti-Americanism and anti-establishment narratives to save his government. Anti-establishment and anti-US sentiments in Pakistan have a long history. Imran thought he could latch onto, the existing currents and jack it up another notch to push back. Imran used both carrots and sticks and even tried to bribe the then Army Chief Gen Bajwa by offering him a lifetime extension but that didn’t work.

Oblivious to the institutional culture and hierarchy of the armed forces, Imran tried to create mutiny in the armed forces. Imran’s desperation reached a crescendo when the time for the change of the army command neared and his worst nightmare started looming large. When Imran found out that Gen Asim Munir could become the next army chief, who was the senior most General and a decorated soldier, he panicked. He made desperate attempts to stop the appointment. He even tried to communicate to his political nemesis, the PDM leadership, to either delay the appointment till the next elections and continue with Gen Bajwa or agree on anybody but Gen Asim Munir. Imran through his connections even tried to bring in an external pressure through a falsely cooked-up sectarian story to scuttle the appointment of Gen Asim Munir as the COAS. Imran’s desperation and anxiety stemmed back to June 2019 when he had unceremoniously removed Gen Asim Munir as the DG ISI after only eight months in office. Asim Munir drew Imran’s ire when the Gen presented him with evidence of the corrupt practices of his current wife and other family members.

Just three days before the appointment of the army chief in November, Imran planned a massive rally in Rawalpindi, the heart of the garrison city. He might have created May 9 then but couldn’t pull it off due to a low turnout that day. Instead, he announced the dissolution of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party ruled, to force the PDM government to hold early elections in just two provinces. Imran didn’t give up the idea of pressure, blackmail, and palace intrigues within the armed forces and tried to engineer clashes with law enforcement agencies by resisting arrests in multiple cases. In March 2023 when he was asked to appear in many cases, he would refuse to show up and when the police would come to Zaman Park, hundreds of his party workers, working in shifts round the clock would face the police with batons, guns, and petrol bombs. If and when he travelled, he would accompany the armed hordes ready to clash. Next two months, Imran and his party leaders planned the May 9 incident, knowing his arrest was on the cards. The plan included mutiny and attacks on the military installations and residences of the military and Intel officers. The self-incriminating audio and videos by Imran Khan and his party leaders on May 9, 2023, are publicly available. The report prepared by the caretaker cabinet committee headed by law minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and assisted by all four provincial governments, the interior ministry, and all relevant agencies, provides graphic details of the May, 9, mutiny. The report also provides recommendations for the current government.

While Pakistan faces multiple challenges including terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and the economic revival, political stability will be a distant dream if the planners and architects of the May 9 mutiny are not punished according to the laws of the land. The leadership can and must give a healing touch to the indoctrinated, brainwashed, and misguided youth but there should be no amnesty for the architects of the dangerous attempt, to deter any acts of the same by any group in the future.

The judges of the anti-terrorist courts and even the Supreme Court have wasted precious time. Even the old democracies like the UK, France, and the US have handed down exemplary punishment for violence of much a smaller scale than the May 9 through speedy courts. The Supreme Court must decide the issue of the people tried in military courts, who attacked military installations sooner, rather than later. The anti-terrorist courts must be directed to give a deadline to complete the proceedings, convict the culprits and release those who are found innocent. The parliament, the government, the political parties, and the civil society must initiate a dialogue to shun the culture of violence and brinkmanship so that we can focus on other important challenges including economic, governance, and terrorism.

Murtaza Solangi

The writer is a journalist who recently served as the Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs in the caretaker government. He is on X as @murtazasolangi