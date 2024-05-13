Monday, May 13, 2024
AIOU to close admissions on May 15

May 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -    Allama Iqbal Open University’s Semester Spring 2024 admissions (phase 2) are set to close in two days. According to AIOU, students can still apply for admission in Associate Degree (BA/BCom), BBA, BS (ODL) programs, teachers training programs (1.5, 2.5, and 4 Years B.Ed.), postgraduate diploma programs, and certificate courses until May 15. Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the university website.

Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, expressed hope that individuals aspiring to continue their education will seize the opportunity to register themselves before the given deadline. Students have the option to either visit the nearest regional office or contact the university’s helpline at 051-111 112 468 for any assistance or information.

