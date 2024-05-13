AJK government swiftly accepts demands of protesters

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq says the state government has accepted all demands of the Awami Action Committee (AAC).

His announcement came as the protests in support of affordable bread and electricity had entered the fourth day.

While highlighting that the Centre assured its complete support to provide relief to the masses, PM Anwar said, “No one can reject two fundamental demands regarding roti [bread] and electricity.”

Afte the acceptance of all demands by the protesters, the AJK government issued a notification.

After the formal issuance of the notification, the government hoped that peace would be restored in the area so that the routine life became functional again.

According to the notification, the flour price has been reduced from Rs3,100 to Rs2,000 per 40 kilogramme.

Meanwhile, the electricity prices will be Rs3 per unit for usage between 1-100 units, Rs5 per unit for usage between 100-300 units and Rs6 per unit for the 300-above units.

Also, commercial rates of electricity have been fixed at Rs10 per unit for 1-300 unit slab and for 300 or above slab, it has been fixed at Rs15 per unit.

PM Anwar called the announced package in response to protests a ‘special connection’ of Pakistani government with the region.

He announced that Islamabad would provide Rs23 billion funds to the AJK government.

To cater to the demands of protesters, the federal government approved a grant of Rs23 billion to calm the situation In a meeting presided over by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

