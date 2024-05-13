Alvi comes down hard on coalition governing country based on Form 47

Former president Dr Arif Alvi came down hard on the government formed after the February 8 general elections, stating that if this coalition governing the country based on Form 47 continued, the situation would deteriorate further.

Speaking at a press conference alongside fellow PTI leaders, Alvi observed that the current parliament had a weak mandate since it had been formed based on Form 47.

Alvi deplored that the founder and leaders of the PTI were still in jail despite having won a heavy mandate.

The former president said that he met with the founder of the PTI on last Thursday and found him in good health and good spirits.

Alvi opined that dialogue was the only solution to all national issues. He said that he had always played a mediatory role and would continue to strive for dialogue.

He said that he had always defended the country’s military and would continue to do so.

Alvi said that Pakistan needed investment at the moment and the recent visit of the delegation of Saudi businessmen would prove beneficial for the country.

Dr Alvi said that Pakistan was the only country where social media had been banned, adding that social media platforms were in the hands of the people who spread rumours.