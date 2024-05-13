Asad Qaiser condemns prolonged outages in KP

PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser condemned the prolonged loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stating that if it persists he will mobilise the public to take to the streets.

Qaiser highlighted the significant increase in loadshedding, lasting up to 18 hours, throughout the province this summer. He termed such prolonged outages unacceptable.

He countered claims of non-payment of bills in the province, asserting that the bill payment rate in the province was comparably high. He also urged the government to crack down on electricity theft instead.

The former speaker demanded an immediate halt to ‘illegal’ loadshedding and pledged to address the issue in the assembly. Qaiser said overbilling was intolerable.