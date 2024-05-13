Carpet exhibition: Pcmea says trying to woo foreign investors

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf has said that advance contacts are being initiated to attract foreign buyers in the international exhibition of hand-made carpets and it is strongly hoped that the government would extend its full support to make this exhibition big success besides contribute in hospitality package for the foreign buyers participating in it.

“Prime Minister’s instructions to take immediate steps to make domestic exports competitive are welcome,” he expressed these views while addressing a consultation meeting at the office of the association. Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Faisal Saeed and others were also present on this occasion. In the meeting, various proposals regarding the start of preparations for the World Exhibition to be held in Lahore in October this year were discussed.

Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that we are trying to convince as many foreign buyers as possible to participate in the exhibition. Correspondence is being initiated in this regard and we will also consider sending delegations to the countries where our products are in high demand. He said that the Trade Development Authority and other related institutions are requested to cooperate with us in this regard so that the best hospitality package can be offered to the foreign buyers. “In the coming days, the delegation of the association will also hold meetings with the relevant government officials,” he said, adding, we hope that full technical and financial support will be provided to us at the government level so that this exhibition can be an effective platform for the promotion of handmade carpets of Pakistan.

He said that more meetings will be held in the coming days in which responsibilities will also be assigned to the officials of the association. Usman Ashraf further said that there is an appeal to the government to remove the obstacles in the way of exports. “Immense difficulties are created by State Bank and FBR and government institutions are not ready to understand the problems involved in the production of handmade carpets and the difficulties in exporting sector and such SROs have been issued which are leading to reduction in exports. Foreign buyers are also getting frustrated due to these barriers and, therefore, the PM is requested to issue orders to remove the obstacles hindering the promotion of exports,” he concluded.