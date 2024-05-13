Chinese engineer rescued from River Jhelum peril

Gujar khan - In a dramatic turn of events, a Chinese engineer and his translator found themselves in a perilous situation when their vehicle was swept away by the powerful currents of River Jhelum. However, thanks to the swift response of the Jhelum police and Rescue 1122, their lives were ultimately saved.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, following the unexpected release of water from the Mangla dam. According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, the armored vehicle of the Chinese electrical engineer and his translator got trapped in the mud after the water level increased in the river while they were carrying out repair work.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue 1122 Jhelum, Engr. Rana Saeed Ahmed, told The Nation that Engr. Wu along with his security team was conducting work at a tower of the 11,000 KV Mangla-Rawat transmission lines situated in the middle of the river on Saturday evening. Engr Wu and his translator, Zahid Iqbal, found themselves stranded in their armored Toyota Revo Hilux when the water level in the river unexpectedly rose. Rescue teams from Rescue 1122 and the Mangla police of district Jhelum swiftly arrived at the scene on boats and successfully rescued the stranded men. According to DEO Engr. Saeed, the engineer’s vehicle was also successfully recovered in a separate operation, adding that the men were safe and sound.

Engr. Wu expressed his gratitude in a video message following the successful rescue operation, acknowledging the efforts of the Rescue 1122 and police teams for their life-saving actions.