CM Maryam, irrigation minister mull cementing of water channels

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada had a meeting on Sunday to mull strategy aiming to improve the current irrigation system and ensure provision of irrigation water to the tail enders. The steps to put the irrigation system on the modern lines were also reviewed besides proposals with regard to timely provision of water to the farmers up to the canal tail. The meeting also reviewed the progress made on the programme regarding cementing of water furrows across the province.

The chief minister told the irrigation minister that in the first phase, 1200 water furrows are being cemented at the cost of rupees 10 billion while in the second phase, 7000 water furrows will be cemented across the province. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, water furrows will be cemented in the coming 05 years while the surplus water will be provided to the farmers at the tail ends with the cementing of water furrows”, she said. The chief minister said that the Punjab government was going to launch a solar tubewell project for the farmers soon. Canal water theft will not be tolerated under any circumstance and an effective crackdown will be launched for its eradication, she further stated. Irrigation Kazim Pirzada said that under the able leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the cabinet and the whole team was working day and night for the public well-being. “By the grace of Allah Almighty and according to the vision of party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, we will fully accomplish the farmers welfare mission”, the minister stated. Senator Pervaiz Rasheed was also present on the occasion.