CM Murad Ali Shah offers condolences

HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday, visited the residence of Pakistan People’s Party leader Amanullah Siyal and expressed condolences with his sons on the demise of their father. The chief minister offered fateha and also prayed to the Almighty for the absolution of departed soul. He also expressed condolences with PPP leader Saghir Qureshi on the death of his sister and SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on the demise of his mother. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam memon,Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro and Waqar Mehdi were also present on the occasion.