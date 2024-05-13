Monday, May 13, 2024
COAS Munir confers gallantry awards on army personnel

Web Desk
10:27 PM | May 13, 2024
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir conferred military awards on Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.

The investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi. A large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony. Officers and soldiers were awarded medals including Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of martyred troops were received by their family members.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs and Ghazis, COAS said that there is nothing more noble than laying one’s life for defence of motherland and “the sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice”.

He also lauded brave families of martyrs for their high spirits and sacrifices rendered by them. Gen Asim Munir said that “Shuhada and Ghazis are our national heroes and the nation owes its independence and security to the sacrifices of its valiant warriors”.

“Our Shuhada are, indeed, the beacons of hope and resilience for the nation,” COAS said.

