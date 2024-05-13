Commissioner directs early completion of public welfare projects

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had directed departments concerned to expedite their efforts for speedy completion of public welfare projects across the division. Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP), she reviewed pace of work on various development schemes in district Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

She directed to remove all kinds of technical and administrative hurdles in the completion of development projects. She said that the government was sincere and committed to providing maximum relief to the masses by ensuring availability of all civic amenities. In this connection, no projects should be delayed, otherwise, officers concerned would be held responsible, she added.

She also directed use of quality material besides ensuring fair and transparent use of public funds in the projects.

She also directed deputy commissioners of all four districts of the division to monitor the projects and remove all kinds of hurdles fortheir timely completion. Earlier, the commissioner also approved various projects in the meeting which included expansion of sewerage network in un-served areas of Faisalabad city, up-gradation of dispensary up to basic health unit in Tehsil Kamalia district Toba Tek Singh, repair and renovation of passage of different wards in district Jhang, repair and renovation of 10 kilometer roads Chund Bharwana and Kot Khan in district Jhang and the provision of missing facilities in Government Postgraduate College Jhang.

10 Kanal state land reclaimed on ombudsman’s orders

The revenue department has retrieved 10 Kanals of state land from land grabbers on the orders of the Punjab ombudsman.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan after hearing petitions issued orders for immediate retrieval of state land from land grabbers by removing their constructions and installations. Therefore, the revenue department with the help of local police retrieved 10 Kanals of state land. The market value of the land is Rs.79 million, he added.