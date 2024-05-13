Monday, May 13, 2024
Dacoit injured during police encounter

Agencies
May 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   A dangerous dacoit in police custody was injured with the firing of own accomplices during a police encounter in limits of Kohna police station last night. According to spokesperson police, Kohna police was bringing back an accused named Ikram alias Ikrami after recovery. Meanwhile, three unknown outlaws riding on motorcycle attacked on police party to get their accomplice released from police custody near Basti Deenay Wala 3 Kassi. In retaliation, the accused Ikram alias Ikrami got bullet injured with the firing of own accomplices and shifted to DHQ hospital for medical treatment. The police van was also damaged with the firing of outlaws. 

Agencies

