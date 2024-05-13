DCC chief directs to plan for cattle markets for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI - Chairman of the District Coordination Committee (DCC), Qamar ul Islam Raja, has instructed authorities to devise a plan for establishing cattle markets conducive to Eid ul Adha. During the second DCC meeting, Raja directed district administration officers to finalize a plan facilitating citizens in the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals for Eid ul Adha.

The meeting also assessed the performance of various departments, including Health, Education, Punjab Revenue Authority, Building, and Police. Raja emphasized the urgent need for dengue prevention, urging targeting high-risk Union Councils in the initial phase.

Furthermore, Raja announced the imminent handover of the first and second floors of Holy Family Hospital to the hospital administration by May 15. He noted substantial progress, with 80% completion of the pathology lab in the basement, slated for handover by May 22.

Regarding infrastructure development, Raja highlighted progress on 27 Building Department schemes, with swift completion observed in 24 schemes.

Additionally, he mentioned ongoing revamping of Kotli Sattian and Kahota THQ, along with inquiries initiated into irregularities in teacher promotions.

Addressing revenue collection, Raja noted that provinces are responsible for collecting sales tax on 75 services, including those provided by marriage halls, hotels, construction companies, and consultants. He emphasized the importance of media campaigns to raise awareness about sales tax collection.

Lastly, Raja instructed district administration and police to enforce Punjab government’s ‘One Dish’ orders rigorously. He urged authorities to take decisive action against land grabbers, illegal societies, and drug-related activities.