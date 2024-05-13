Death toll from deadly Afghanistan floods rises to 315

The death toll from devastating floods in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province has jumped to 315, with 1,630 injured, the country's Refugees and Repatriation Ministry said on Sunday.

Heavy downpours caused floods ripping through multiple Afghan provinces, with Baghlan being the hardest hit, destroying 2,500 to 3,000 houses, killing hundreds of livestock and damaging roads and other infrastructure over the past three days.

Last month, at least 70 people were killed and dozens of others injured in heavy rain and floods in different areas of the war-torn country.

Interim Economy Minister Din Mohammad Hanif has urged the UN, humanitarian agencies and private business to provide support for those hit by the floods.

Afghanistan's neighbor Pakistan was also hit by rain and flooding that killed nearly 100 people and injured dozens of others in April