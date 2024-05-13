Monday, May 13, 2024
ECP raises objections to PTI's intra-party polls

Web Desk
10:19 PM | May 13, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) raised objections to the intra-party elections of  the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ECP sought written reply from the PTI over seven objections.

The ECP raised the objection that the intra-party polls of PTI were not held within five years in violation of Section 208(1).

The ECP asked the status of PTI as a political party as there was no organisational structure during last five years.

“The PTI didn’t submit the election related documents of intra-party polls,” the ECP observed.

“Was the general body meeting held according to the Section 208(3)?” asked the ECP in the list of objections.

The ECP also questioned the status of general body and federal chief election commissioner of PTI.

