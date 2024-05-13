Egypt’s Zakaria crowned 16th CNS Int’l Squash champion

LAHORE - Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria emerged title winner in the 16th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship 2024 that concluded at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

The prestigious championship culminated with an impressive ceremony, graced by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Chief of Naval Staff, as the chief guest.Pakistan squash player Nasir Iqbal secured the runner-up position in a well-contested tournament that saw participation from 24 players, including 19 internationals from various countries such as Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. This diverse participation underscored the championship’s international stature and its role in promoting squash on a global scale.

The event was not just a showcase of top-tier squash talent but also an occasion that brought together civilian dignitaries, military officials, sponsors, national players, and numerous fans of the sport. The ceremony highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship and international friendship.

Chief guest Admiral Naveed Ashraf, during his address, applauded the athletes for their exceptional performance and dedication. He distributed prizes among the winners and position holders, celebrating their achievements in this prestigious event.The championship not only provided a platform for showcasing exceptional squash skills but also contributed to strengthening international sports relations.