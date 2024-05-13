Fakhar, Rizwan guide Pakistan to victory over Ireland

DUBLIN - Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored half-centuries, followed by Azam Khan’s blistering cameo helped Pakistan defeat Ireland by seven wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Pakistan successfully chased the 194-run target with 19 balls to spare and levelled the series 1-1.Pakistan opted to bowl first and reduced Ireland to 34-2 inside four overs, with Shaheen Afridi removing both opening batters in the same over.Tucker and Harry Tector then joined hands to construct a 62-run stand before Abbas Afridi halted their progress as he dismissed the latter.

Tector scored an anchoring 32 off 28 with the help of four boundaries.Tucker was then joined by Curtis Campher (22) and they raised a quick 41-run partnership for the fourth wicket.Abbas Afridi ended Tucker’s brilliant innings of 51 runs from 34 balls, featuring five boundaries and two sixes. Delany then scored a quick 28 off 10 balls with the help of five boundaries, including two sixes, to propel Ireland to 193 in their allocated 20 overs.For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi claimed three wickets, and Abbas Afridi managed two wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was named player of the match, praised the opposing team’s effort and discussed the challenges faced during the game. “They played really well against us,” Rizwan acknowledged. About his partnership with Fakhar Zaman, he said: “It was not an easy chase because the Ireland bowlers knew their conditions better; they really gave us a tough time early on,” Rizwan explained. “But we decided that chasing 194, we had to attack.”

Rizwan also commented on the pressure of playing close to the World Cup. “You’re always under pressure when you lose, especially with the World Cup around the corner,” he said.”If you look at the average, you are an average player. If you look at the conditions and what the game demands, that will make you better.”

He further expressed admiration for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, highlighting the impact of Kohli’s game on his own performance. “We have learned a lot of things from Virat Kohli; I have immense respect for him,” Rizwan added, signifying the cross-border sportsmanship and mutual appreciation among top athletes in cricket.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 195/3 (Fakhar Zaman 78, M Rizwan 75*, Azam Khan 30*) beat IRELAND 193/7 (Lorcan Tucker 51, Harry Tector 32; Shaheen Afridi 3-49, Abbas Afridi 2-33) by 7 wickets.

