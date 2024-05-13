Monday, May 13, 2024
Five killed, 13 injured as coach turned turtle in Matiari

Web Desk
8:31 AM | May 13, 2024
National

At least five persons were killed and 13 other were wounded as a coach overturned in Matiari near Hyderabad in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway in the jurisdiction of Sikhat Police Station in Matiari where a coach going to Punjab from Karachi turned turtle, killing five persons on the spot and injuring 13 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Web Desk

National

