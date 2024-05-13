Monday, May 13, 2024
Four involved in murder of cops killed in encounter

Agencies
May 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police on Sunday claimed that four terrorists involved in targeted killing of policemen were killed in the firing of their own accomplices. According to a spokesman for the CTD, accused Faizan was arrested a few days ago, and was taken to Karol jungle for recovery of weapons. The CTD police recovered two pistols and two hand-grenades from the area. The officials said when they were returning along with the terrorist after recovering weapons, his six accomplices attacked them. As a result, the under-custody terrorist and his three accomplices were killed by firing of their own accomplices. During the encounter, two assailants escaped. According to the CTD, Faizan and his accomplices belonged to a banned organisation.

Agencies

