FTO directs advisors to resolve businessmen issues immediately

LAHORE - Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has directed all his advisors to address tax-related malpractices and wrong tax assessment by tax collectors being faced by the business community throughout the country. FTO Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis stated this while addressing an awareness session regarding FTO role here Sunday. He said recognising the vital role businesses play in the economy, the FTO office always advocated for the cause of inexpensive and quick dispensation of justice, arguing that a fair and efficient tax system is crucial for fostering a conducive business environment. By providing a platform for businesses to voice their grievances, the ombudsman aims to uphold transparency and accountability within the tax system. He said that the ombudsman’s approach is centred on responsiveness and efficiency, aiming to swiftly resolve tax-related disputes to minimise disruptions to businesses’ operations. Through proactive engagement and effective communication, he said, the FTO seeks to build trust and confidence among taxpayers, assuring them that their concerns are being heard and addressed, he added. Meher said, “Our commitment extends to ensuring equitable treatment for all taxpayers, regardless of their size or scale of operations. The ombudsman plays a pivotal role in promoting compliance with tax laws while safeguarding taxpayers’ rights.”

He said FTO stands in support of taxpayers, offering a responsive and accessible mechanism for addressing their grievances. By prioritising the needs of the business community and upholding the principles of fairness and transparency, the ombudsman contributes to building a more robust and equitable tax ecosystem in Pakistan.

He said complaints are attended the same day and decisions are taken in a record time of 34 days.