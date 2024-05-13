Governor Punjab vows to prioritise public welfare

Attock - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan emphasized his journey to his current political position, attributing it to hard work and party loyalty. Speaking at a gathering in his native village, Dhurnal, after his inauguration as Punjab Governor, he reiterated his commitment to utilizing his capabilities for the advancement of the province. Present at the event were Tehsil President PPP Fatehjang Sardar Zaheer Khan, along with other office bearers including Ashar Hayat Khan, Sardar Riffat Khan, Sardar Imran Mahoora, Malik Mehfooz, Malik Naseer, Liaqat Gujjar, and Malik Qaisar Advocate.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haidar highlighted the significance of public support in guiding his political endeavors, stressing that the welfare and development of the people form the cornerstone of his policies. He underscored the weighty responsibility of politics, emphasizing its purpose to address people’s issues with sagacity and patience, steering the country towards progress and prosperity.

Affirming his accessibility to the public, Governor Sardar Saleem Haidar assured that both his office and residence would remain open, dedicated to resolving people’s concerns with utmost dedication. He acknowledged the critical juncture facing the nation, urging collective efforts towards national development and stability. He pledged comprehensive measures for public welfare, affirming his role as a liaison between the federal government and Punjab. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Punjab Governor, he vowed to facilitate dialogue between PMLN and the People’s Party. His arrival was met with a warm reception from supporters.