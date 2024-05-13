Monday, May 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt commences procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat: Minister

Agencies
May 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Sunday said that despite ongoing economic challenges, the provincial government has commenced the procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting to approximately Rs 29 billion.  The procurement has begun on May 7 and is scheduled to continue for two months. Minister Toru conveyed these remarks during his visit to the wheat godown and procurement center in Abbottabad, accompanied by Provincial Assembly member Iftikhar Jadoon.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715565545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024