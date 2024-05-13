Govt commences procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Sunday said that despite ongoing economic challenges, the provincial government has commenced the procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat, amounting to approximately Rs 29 billion. The procurement has begun on May 7 and is scheduled to continue for two months. Minister Toru conveyed these remarks during his visit to the wheat godown and procurement center in Abbottabad, accompanied by Provincial Assembly member Iftikhar Jadoon.