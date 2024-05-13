Monday, May 13, 2024
Govt support spurs Servis LongMarch Tyres: doubling capacity, doubling exports

May 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Jin Yongsheng and CEO Omar Saeed called on PM Shehbaz Sharif to thank him for the government’s support to the tyre industry. Servis LongMarch has committed a further investment of Rs30 billion to double its capacity and to increase exports to $100 million in 2025. Servis LongMarch Tyres has also shown an intent to invest a further amount of Rs30 billion to start a new project exporting specialised tyres from Pakistan to EU and USA. PM Shehbaz Sharif promised continued support from all departments and instructed relevant ministries to help export led growth in the country. The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, Commerce Minister, Minister for Privatisation and Investment, Information Minister, Secretary to PM, Secretary Commerce and Secretary BOI.

