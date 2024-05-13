Hockey despair

Pakistan’s hockey woes have once again surfaced as the national team failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, marking the third consecutive setback in their quest for Olympic glory. This disappointment follows their absence from last year’s World Cup, further underscoring the dire state of affairs in Pakistan hockey.

The decline of Pakistan hockey can be attributed to a myriad of longstanding issues that continue to plague the sport. These include chronic funding shortages, a limited pool of players, dwindling interest from sponsors, inadequate facilities, and a shortage of qualified coaches. These challenges have persisted over the years, hindering the development and competitiveness of the national team.

However, the latest crisis gripping Pakistan hockey is perhaps the most perplexing yet. The emergence of two rival bodies claiming to be the legitimate representatives of the Pakistan Hockey Federation has added another layer of confusion and chaos to an already troubled landscape. This internal discord only serves to further undermine the prospects of revival for Pakistan hockey.

The repercussions of this turmoil extend beyond the domestic arena, as Pakistan now faces the prospect of being banned from the upcoming Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia. Such a scenario would be a severe blow to the country’s sporting reputation and a source of profound embarrassment for its hockey community.

As the nation’s pride and sporting legacy are at stake, it is imperative that all stakeholders come together to address the root causes of Pakistan hockey’s decline. Only through collective effort, effective governance, and sustained investment can we hope to restore the glory days of Pakistan hockey and once again see our team competing on the world stage with pride and distinction.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.