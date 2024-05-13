Monday, May 13, 2024
IMF confirms loan talks with Pakistan next week

Monitoring Desk
May 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday confirmed that it will be holding talks with Pakistani officials to discuss the next phase of engagement in the coming week.

“A mission team led by Nathan Porter, IMF’s Mission Chief to Pakistan, will meet with [Pakistani] authorities next week to discuss the next phase of engagement,” IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement.

As per the IMF official, the objective of the talks is to “lay the foundation for better governance and stronger, more inclusive, and resilient economic growth that will benefit all Pakistanis”.

Her remarks come after an IMF support team reached Pakistan to hold talks regarding the South Asian nation’s request for a fresh bailout package under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on Friday.

PM urges for talks to resolve AJK tensions

It is to be noted here that Islamabad has sought a next bailout package in the range of $6 to $8 billion for the three-year period under the EEF with the possibility of augmentation through climate financing.

The Washington-based lender, in its report issued earlier this month, had expressed doubts over Pakistan’s ability to successfully repay the Fund.

“Pakistan’s capacity to repay the fund is subject to significant risks and remains critically dependent on policy implementation and timely external financing,” the IMF said in its report.

Monitoring Desk

