ISLAMABAD - A baby girl tragically died, and two women sustained injuries when the Suzuki van they were traveling in overturned near Saqa Abad village within the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police station. The nine-month-old baby, identified as Rubab, daughter of Tauqeer, was among the casualties. An ambulance from Rescue 1122 transported the deceased and injured to DHQ Hospital Attock.