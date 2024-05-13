Islamabad to have new electricity substation by Aug 2026

The proposed project Islamabad West Substation will enhance the capacity of transmission system and ensure uninterrupted power to its consumers.

ISLAMABAD - The capital city of Islamabad is expected to have the Islamabad West Substation operational by 2026, enhancing the transmission system’s capacity and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers. Sponsored by the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), the project is set to be financed by the World Bank under the National Transmission & Modernization Project Phase-I, along with NTDC’s own equity, as per the available documents. The project aims to be completed by August 31, 2026, within a 32-month timeframe.

The project’s objective is to install a 765/500/220/132 kV Substation at Islamabad West, along with associated transmission lines, to meet the increasing power demands of areas under the jurisdiction of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO). Additionally, the proposed grid station will facilitate the distribution of power from the 884 MW Suki Kinari HPP, the 1530 MW Tarbela 5th extension HPP, and the 2160 MW (Stage-1) of Dasu HPP to the National Grid.

In 2022, the NTDC Siting and Layout Board acquired land measuring 1625 Kanal 4 Marla in Village Kamal Pur, Tehsil Fateh Jhang, District Attock for the purpose of establishing the Substation. Initially, the sponsors proposed 400 kanal of land for the project, but later the land requirement was increased to 1,625 kanal. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 59,801 million.

Pakistan’s power sector faces the challenge of high generation costs due to excessive reliance on expensive imported fuels. The country’s transmission system is overloaded and incapable of coping with the increasing power demand. In the near future, the addition of thousands of megawatts to the system is expected to result in frequent tripping and heavy breakdowns.

The power sector’s strategy is to provide reliable, uninterrupted power to consumers. Considering the present overloaded system and the expected increase in additional power generation capacity in the near future, coupled with the substantial power demand, the authorities have opted for the new Substation.

According to IESCO officials, the proposed project will improve the voltage profile, enhance system reliability of the network, and facilitate the smooth distribution of power.

The project will be implemented by two separate entities, NTDC & IESCO, and is expected to contribute to the reduction of transmission system losses.