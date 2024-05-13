JI demands judicial commission over May 12 mayhem

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi interim Ameer Munim Zafar has demanded a judicial commission over the May 12 mayhem in order to bring the culprits to justice. The JI leader made the demand at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Sunday. The JI leader also highlighted the prevailing political scenario, load shedding and the mafia in the education system that facilitates use of unfair means during exams. He was flanked by Saifuddin Advocate, Ibnal Hassan Hashmi, Imran Shahid, Zahid Askari and others. Speaking on the occasion, he said that May 12 has been a black day in the history of Karachi. He recalled that on May 12, 2004, 12 innocent citizens were killed to hijack the by-polls in three constituencies, whereas 54 Karachiites were massacred on May 12, 2007 to kill the resistance against then dictator Pervez Musharraf. He said that unfortunately, the killers and perpetuators of the tragedy have not been arrested as yet but they are enjoying perks and privileges under the Form-47 regime. He also vowed to continue chasing the form-47 regime till its logical end. Talking about the prevailing issues, Zafar highlighted that the prime minister, a few days ago, had announced an educational emergency. Currently some 360,000 students have been appearing in the matric exams, he said, adding that despite country’s reach to the moon, the government was unable to provide desks and uninterrupted electricity supply to schools in the Malir area of Karachi.