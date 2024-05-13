Monday, May 13, 2024
JI to refrain from joining any alliance: Hafiz Naeem

Web Desk
1:57 AM | May 13, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that while the party is open to cooperation for various causes, it will refrain from joining any alliances.

During a press conference, he highlighted the need for the government to strongly condemn the atrocities in Gaza, where innocent Muslims are being martyred.

The JI emir announced plans on May 19 to support Gaza, including a boycott of Israeli products. He also stressed the importance of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

He also condemned the lack of law enforcement in the country. He also talked about gas shortages in Balochistan despite its production in the province. He also discussed the challenges faced by fishermen in Gwadar. 

