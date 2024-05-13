Monday, May 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JI urges immediate action on Balochistan's electricity crisis

JI urges immediate action on Balochistan's electricity crisis
Web Desk
2:01 AM | May 13, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded on Sunday that the government immediately address the electricity crisis in Balochistan.

Speaking to participants of a sit-in organised by the Zamindar Action Committee, Naeem urged the chief minister to resolve the issues facing farmers in the province.

The JI chief pointed out that while there were thousands of tube wells in Balochistan, nearly 34 districts lacked access to a water system.

He questioned how the land could be prepared for crops if these tube wells only ran for three hours a day.

Naeem emphasised that the economy of Balochistan depended on these tube wells and stressed that it was the responsibility of the parties governing the province to address the energy shortfall.

He also suggested that the government arrange for solar panels for these tube wells.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1715497357.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024