Khurrum Mushtaq elected new Chairman MEPCO BoD

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Board of Directors (BoD) members elected Khurrum Mushtaq as the new Chairman unanimously.

The16th meeting of MEPCO BoD was held at MEPCO headquarters here on Sunday in which the resignation of Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Leghari was approved and elected board director Khurram Mushtaq as the new Chairman.

Addressing the meeting, new MEPCO BoD Chairman Khurrum Mushtaq said that further steps would be taken to make the country’s biggest power distribution company profitable and its improvement. He said that the company was being equipped on modern lines to resolve the issues of consumers while steps were also being taken to improve service delivery.

Chairman said that new connections to domestic and commercial consumers were being provided timely and backlog has been ended due to efforts of company administration. He directed the officials to accelerate ongoing operations against power pilferers and defaulters as per directions of the incumbent government and ensured the recovery of pending dues from defaulters. CEO MEPCO Rana Muhammad Ayub presented various agenda items which were approved. Board Directors Mian Muhammad Ali, Rana Yasir Rauf, Athar Ali Mazari, Zafar Iqbal, Javed Iqbal Khan and Naeem Rauf attended the meeting.

SNGPL disconnects gas connection of seven pilferers

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force operation continued on daily basis as seven more gas pilferers were caught.

Two consumers illegally shifted their domestic meters from one place to another. On the billing report, their meters were disconnected and sent to the laboratory for departmental action. A user tampered with the meter by drilling a hole on which the user’s meter was disconnected and sent to the laboratory. One customer’s meter was seized due to non-billing and sent to the laboratory for further departmental processing. Four consumers who were found involved in supplying gas to more than one house have had their extensions terminated.

Ten customers had their gas lines installed indoors and were given a week’s time to move their services outside. After a week, their meters will be disconnected.

The in-charge task force appealed to the public that those whose gas line or service was inside the house should be shifted outside.

The department will not take any responsibility in case of fire.