KP minister visits under-construction hospital

Peshawar - Provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Sunday visited the under-construction Kohati Hospital, Peshawar General Hospital and Maternity Centre in Hashtnagri.

During his visit, Syed Qasim Ali Shah reviewed all facilities in the health centres.

He appreciated the staff of the Peshawar General Hospital for providing excellent sanitation and high quality health services.

KP Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi and local leaders also accompanied him on the occasion.

Kohati Hospital will be opened for the public very soon, Syed Qasim Ali Shah told media persons during his visit to various under-construction sections of the hospital.

“Our aim is to provide better health facilities to the people,” he said. All hospitals are meeting the shortage of doctors, nurses and other staff, the minister said. Provision of health services is being improved in all hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

“I will be present for the people 24 hours a day, we are the servants of the people and will continue to work for the people,” Syed Qasim Ali Shah said.

There are many challenges but God willing we will overcome all challenges in a better way, the minister added.

Minister directs steps in response to rising temperatures

In response to the recent surge in temperatures in the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Sunday issued directives to the Health Department to take immediate actions.

The minister has instructed the Health Department to establish cool spaces in hospitals to prevent heatstroke, set up heatstroke treatment units in all hospitals of the province, and ensure the immediate establishment of heatstroke treatment units in hospitals above the Category D level.

The KP Health Minister taken steps to ensure the availability of ORS and other essential medicines in all hospitals for immediate access.

He directed all District Health Officers (DHOs) to appoint focal persons for heatwave preparedness at the district level, in coordination with all Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

Syed Qasim Ali Shah has emphasised the importance of conducting awareness campaigns on heatstroke at the district level, urging the health department officials to take necessary measures.

Moreover, he instructed to ensure the availability of chilled water for patients in hospital wards and waiting areas. Adequate provision of shaded waiting areas for attendants in hospitals has also been mandated.

The minister underscored the importance of ensuring ample availability of ice packs in heatstroke treatment units and ensuring the presence of medical staff.

In light of minister’s directives, the Health Department has issued advisories for the prevention and treatment of potential heatwaves in the province. Citizens have been advised to consume homemade drinks and ORS to prevent heatstroke.