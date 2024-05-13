Monday, May 13, 2024
Lessons should be learnt from tragedies like May 12: Bilawal
Agencies
May 13, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there is a need to learn lessons from past tragedies like May 12 [2007].

In his message on the 17th anniversary of the tragedy, Bilawal paid tributes to the workers of the PPP and other parties who were killed in Karachi while welcoming deposed chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry. The PPP chief said that “May 12 reminds us of the consequences of politics of violence. History holds perpetrators of such acts accountable. Such incidents have a lesson for future generations also.

“We must remember the unwavering commitment of the martyrs and their tireless efforts for the strengthening of democracy.” He urged all political stakeholders to unite to promote harmony and reconciliation. “Politics of hatred, division and violence should be shunned and a path leading to a bright and prosperous Pakistan should be adopted.”

PM urges for talks to resolve AJK tensions

It may be remembered that on May 12, 2007, the lawyers’ movement was at its peak in support of then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry. He was invited to Karachi to attend a function at the Sindh High Court. Miscreants, having the backing of the then rulers, attacked the workers of opposition parties at many places and killed 48 and injured hundreds of them.

