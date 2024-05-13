More witnesses to testify in £190m corruption case today

More witnesses will testify in £190m corruption reference (Al-Qadir Trust) case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder today.

The hearing will be held in Adiala Jail and accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana will conduct hearing. PTI founder and her wife Bushra Bibi will be presented in court.

Overall 27 witnesses have testified in the court so far in the case. Cross-questioning of 18 witnesses has been done. However, more witnesses will testy in the case today.

Counsel of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi will hold cross-questioning on the witnesses. NAB prosecutors Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Amjad Pervaiz will appear before judge with his team whereas PTI founder and Bushra Bibi's counsels Usman Gull and Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry will appear in the court.

Separately, in Islamabad High Court (IHC), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor will continue today his arguments in Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s bail petition in the 190 million pounds case.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing of PTI founder’s bail plea in this case.

Previously, Prosecutor Amjad Pervez argued that an Asset Recovery Unit was established which would directly report to the prime minister and its office was also in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

He added that a letter was written by the ARU to the National Crime Agency regarding property tycoon’s money laundering cases.

The IHC Chief Justice said that the formation of the Unit has been seen in the case of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa. The NAB prosecutor said that property tycoon ought One Hyde Park property in UK from Hassan Nawaz.