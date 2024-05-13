Monday, May 13, 2024
NA budget session to commence on June 6

Web Desk
10:18 PM | May 13, 2024
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday chaired a meeting to finalise the upcoming budget session.

It was decided that the budget session would commence on June 6. The meeting was attended by all the parliamentary leaders in National Assembly.

The current session of National Assembly would continue until May 17. The meeting also discussed the formation of standing committees and finance committee of the house.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Malik Aamir Dogar, Syed Amin-ul Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Bilal Azhar Kayani attended the meeting.

