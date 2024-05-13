NA speaker summons parliamentary leaders’ meeting

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called a meeting of parliamentary leaders on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Parliament House to discuss issues related to scheduling the first parliamentary year of the 5th session of the 16th National Assembly.

The speaker has invited the parliamentary leaders and chief whips from various political parties, including Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Members of the National Assembly including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Malik Amir Dogar, Ijaz Hussain Jakharani, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

The meeting will discuss scheduling the motion of thanks for the President’s address and planning for the upcoming budget session. President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Monday, May 13, at 4:00 p.m. at Parliament House. This session will likely address key legislative matters and government priorities.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday said that the nation is indebted to all mothers whose sons were martyred in preserving the dignity and sovereignty of the beloved motherland. Mother’s love is the energy which enables normal human beings to accomplish impossible feats in their lives, the speaker said, in a message on the eve of Mother’s Day. Mothers through their selfless sacrifices, unconditional love and unwavering dedication play a pivotal role in shaping future generations, he added.

Recognizing the immense challenges mothers face in balancing familial responsibilities and professional endeavors, the Speaker urged for a celebration of their resilience, strength, and unwavering commitment.

He stressed that every nation owes a debt of gratitude to its mothers, who nurture and guide with boundless love and compassion.

The Speaker reaffirmed the National Assembly of Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding maternal and child rights.

He said, through legislative measures and parliamentary forums like the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, SDGs Secretariat, and Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights, efforts would be made to ensure the maximum well-being and empowerment of mothers and children alike.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also paid rich tribute to mothers of Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, whose children are being martyred but their resolve and commitment in their rightful struggle are unshaken.

The Speaker said whatever he is today is due to the prayers and training of his beloved parents.

He encouraged individuals to honor their mothers, highlighting the unique and selfless nature of this relationship rooted in unconditional love, sacrifice, and providing comfort during difficult times.