Naan association agrees to sell roti at Rs15

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that the government’s foremost goal is to provide affordable, high-quality food to people and this objective will be achieved through collaboration with all stakeholders. Talking with a delegation of the roti and naan association, who called on him here on Sunday, the minister convinced the association to sell naan and roti as per the government notification across Punjab. Aftab Gill, the President of Naan Roti Association, along with the delegation, Secretary Food Muazzam Iqbal Sipra, Director Food Punjab Shoaib Khan Jadoon and others were present. The minister said the mission to facilitate the common man through a reduction in flour prices was successful and the price of flour had been significantly reduced last month. He announced that after successful negotiations with the Naan-Roti Association a consensus was developed to sell roti at Rs.15 across Punjab, adding that the association should ensure the sale of naan and roti as per the government notification at tandoors across Punjab. The minister said that the price of flour has never decreased so significantly in the history of the country. In the last one month, the price of a 20 kg flour bag reduced by Rs1,000 to Rs1,200 , while the price of a 10 kg flour bag reduced by Rs500 to Rs600. President of Naan-Roti Association Aftab Gill also recorded a video message in the presence of the Food Minister. He said that the government had given a lot of relief in the price of flour, which he appreciated and ensured his cooperation. He said that they were with the government in providing relief to the people and would sell Roti for Rs.15 across Punjab. He assured that all tandoors would sell roti and naan as per the government notification.