NAB to continue arguments in £190m corruption case today

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor will today continue his arguments in Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petition in the 190-million-pounds case. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing of Imran’s bail plea in this case. Previously, Prosecutor Amjad Pervez argued that an Asset Recovery Unit was established which was directly reported to the Prime Minister and its office was also in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat. He added that a letter was written by the ARU to the National Crime Agency regarding Malik Riaz’s money laundering cases. The IHC Chief Justice said that the formation of the Unit has been seen in the case of Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa. The NAB prosecutor said that Malik Riaz bought One Hyde Park property in UK from Hassan Nawaz. Sardar Latif Khosa said that also tell whose son is Hasan Nawaz? The NAB prosecutor replied that everyone knows about it. He added that no action was taken against Hassan regarding this property in the UK. The IHC CJ said that the ARU was formed by the Prime Ministera and they are not questioning the legality of this institution rather they just want to understand the matter. The NAB prosecutor said that Malik Riaz offered to the Supreme Court to submit a fine of 460 billion rupees in seven years.

The Chief Justice asked that to whom Bahria Town will pay this amount? The prosecutor replied that Bahria Town will pay the money to the Sindh government. He said that Bahria Town bought and transferred 458 kanals of land in the name of Zulfi Bukhari while Al-Qadir Trust did not come into existence even after several months.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri inquired that why the NCA froze that amount? The NAB prosecutor said that NCA froze the money due to suspicion, which was later transferred to the Supreme Court account.