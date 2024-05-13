Omar Ayub demands judicial commission to probe May 9 events

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan expressed concerns over the current state of democracy in Pakistan.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Monday, the opposition leader called for the formation of an independent judicial commission to investigate the May 9 events.

Omar Ayub stated that he was appointed as the opposition leader by his leader. He highlighted the essence of upholding the narrative of the PTI founder.

He also criticised the lack of significant change in President Asif Zardari's speeches over the years and regretted the absence of true democracy in the country.

The opposition leader objected to the involvement of establishment in politics.

He raised concern over the disappearance of CCTV footages from the judicial complex and demanded accountability for those liable.

The opposition leader urged for the formation of an independent judicial commission to investigate the Hamoodur Rehman, Ojhri Camp, Abbottabad, and Army Public School incidents. He also highlighted the alleged interference in the judiciary, referencing the closure of social media accounts and the disappearance of the Rawalpindi commissioner.

He also highlighted incidents such as the intrusion into the PTI founder's house and the targeting of the PTI government.

He said that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had confessed in an interview that they had a dialogue with former army chief Gen Bajwa.