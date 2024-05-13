Pakistan, China on path to new heights of friendship

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China are on the path to new heights of friendship amid top Pakistani leaders continuing visits to Beijing and the proposed trip by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The anticipation is palpable as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar prepares for his journey to China today. The PM will also fly to China within days.

Beijing’s unwavering support, manifested through financial aid and strategic partnerships, has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic stability in tumultuous times.

The recent extension of a multi-billion-dollar loan was not just a lifeline but a symbol of solidarity in the face of adversity.

The agenda for Dar’s visit is ambitious yet crucial. Discussions of paramount importance include bilateral trade, cooperation, and the evolution of the monumental China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This ambitious initiative, representative of President Xi Jinping’s vision encapsulated in the Belt and Road Initiative, holds the promise of transformative change for both nations.

Against the backdrop of geopolitical shifts and regional dynamics, the dialogue between Dar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, transcends mere diplomatic niceties.

It will delve into the heart of mutual interests and shared aspirations, exploring avenues for deeper collaboration in the face of evolving challenges.

For Pakistan, the spectre of financial obligations and security threats loom over the CPEC project, underscoring the delicate balance between ambition and pragmatism. Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling its end of the bargain is unwavering, but the road ahead is fraught with challenges.

As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China is on the anvil, the stakes are higher than ever. The 13th meeting of the joint cooperation committee on CPEC held the promise of accelerating progress and realizing shared ambitions. It was a testament to the enduring bond between Pakistan and China, forged in the crucible of mutual trust and shared aspirations.

In the tapestry of Pakistan-China relations, each diplomatic encounter, each investment deal, and each milestone in the CPEC project painted a picture of resilience, determination, and boundless potential.

As the journey towards progress continues, the partnership between the two nations remains steadfast, a beacon of hope in an ever-changing world.

The foreign ministry yesterday said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

“It reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepening the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ reaffirming mutual support on issues of core interest; enhancing economic and trade cooperation including CPEC and reinforcing joint commitment to regional peace and development,” the foreign ministry said.