Monday, May 13, 2024
Pakistan committed to advance SCO's security, development cooperation agenda: Dar

Web Desk
10:29 PM | May 13, 2024
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has expressed Pakistan's strong commitment to advancing Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s security and development cooperation agenda.

He was talking to Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Ambassador Zhang Ming in Beijing today (Monday).

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the SCO Charter and the Organization's fundamental ideals as enunciated in the 'Shanghai Spirit.'

Recognizing the immense potential of the SCO region, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the collective responsibility of SCO member states to collaborate effectively and harness the collective potential for sustained progress and prosperity of the entire SCO region.

The discussion also touched on Pakistan's initiatives and contributions in its ongoing Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

Ambassador Zhang Ming reiterated SCO Secretariat's continued support to Pakistan during its tenure as Chair of the Heads of Government of the Organization. 

Web Desk

