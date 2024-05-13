Pakistan marking a milestone in boosting e-commerce ties with China

SHANGHAI - Pakistan officially launched its merchandise pavilion on the popular Chinese social media platform Douyin at the Global Hub in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, marking a milestone in boosting e-commerce ties with China.

This event, supported by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and the Pakistani Embassy in China, comes as a fruit of Pakistan and China’s commitment to strengthening their economic ties.

In November 2022, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on e-commerce cooperation, officially entering into Silk Road e-commerce partnership.

According to Gwadar Pro, the MoU aims to foster cooperation in areas such as e-commerce policy, trade facilitation and cross-border e-commerce.

The Pakistan Merchandise Pavilion on Douyin will feature a wide range of Pakistani products including traditional handicrafts, textiles, jewellery and other specialties.

Chinese consumers will have direct access to authentic Pakistani products, enhancing their shopping experience and fostering a deeper understanding of Pakistan’s rich culture and trade traditions.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Deputy Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai Muhammad Atif highlighted the importance of this online showcase.

“The opening of this official online pavilion showcases Pakistan’s distinctive commodities and colourful culture to Chinese customers,” he said.

Aqeel Choudhry, Head of the Pavilion, emphasised the power of China’s “new media” in facilitating the rapid dissemination of information and enhancing user engagement.

“The platform has provided service and promotional facilitation for the Pakistan Merchandise Pavilion, enabling it to attract attention and participation through engaging content and authentic marketing campaigns.”

On the occasion, Pakistan National Pavilion signed MOUs respectively with the Shanghai Silk Road Yunpin Alliance and the Silk Road Cities Alliance, aiming to further enhance economic cooperation and boost trade between the two countries.