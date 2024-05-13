Monday, May 13, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.” –Steve Biko

Past in Perspective
May 13, 2024
The Battle of Adwa in Ethiopia marked a historic victory against colonialism. Ethiopian forces, led by Emperor Menelik II, decisively defeated the Italian army, safeguarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty and inspiring anti-colonial movements across Africa. This triumph challenged the prevailing notion of European superiority and ignited a spirit of resistance against imperialism. Its significance endures in Ethiopia’s proud heritage of independence and in the broader struggle against colonial oppression, serving as a reminder of the resilience of marginalized peoples and their enduring quest for self-determination in the face of foreign aggression.

