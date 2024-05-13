The Battle of Adwa in Ethiopia marked a historic victory against colonialism. Ethiopian forces, led by Emperor Menelik II, decisively defeated the Italian army, safeguarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty and inspiring anti-colonial movements across Africa. This triumph challenged the prevailing notion of European superiority and ignited a spirit of resistance against imperialism. Its significance endures in Ethiopia’s proud heritage of independence and in the broader struggle against colonial oppression, serving as a reminder of the resilience of marginalized peoples and their enduring quest for self-determination in the face of foreign aggression.